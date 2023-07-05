This week’s headlines in The Leader – July 5, 2023

July 5, 2023 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Class of 2023 says Farewell to Seaway DHS;
  • Possible robbery leads to charges;
  • Ministry tour stops in Morrisburg;
  • Canada Day fun fills Morrisburg’s Earl Baker Park;
  • More high speed internet contracts awarded;
  • July 15 with be All About the River;
  • Editorial – Bill C-18 has many consequences;
  • Seaway DHS graduates, awards, and bursaries;
  • A trio of concerts coming up at Stone Crop Acres – Erja Lyytinen, Dylan Menzie, and Lilli Lewis;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

 

