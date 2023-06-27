Obituary – Carolyn O’Connor

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Carolyn Lucille O’Connor (nee Crowder) on June 20, 2023, at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital, at the age of 75.

Carolyn was born to the late Bryson and Gladys Crowder (nee Reynolds) on October 31, 1947 and was raised in South Mountain. She moved to Brockville in her late teenage years and began working at Automatic Electric at the age of 18 and she worked there for 37 years. She married the late James Martin O’Connor on December 3, 1966 and lived in Brockville where they raised their 2 children, JoAnn and Martin until his sudden passing on December 23, 1985. Carolyn then moved to Morrisburg in 1994 and enjoyed her final 29 years there.

Carolyn is survived by her children JoAnn Primeau (Brian Mills) of Brockville and Martin O’Connor (Kelli Hartman) of Cornwall, her brother Kevin Crowder (Brenda) of Cornwall, her 4 grandchildren Zachery Primeau (Abby), Caleb Primeau (Dayna), Santana Phillips (Robert), all of Brockville and Nicholas O’Connor Cornwall, her 2 great-grandchildren Ruby Phillips and Evan O’Connor as well as many cousins and friends. She was predeceased by her parents Bryson and Gladys Crowder, her husband James, her sister Brenda Crowder and her brother Larry Crowder.

Funeral Arrangements

As per Carolyn’s wishes a private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

