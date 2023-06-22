Obituary – Trisha Cumming

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, Trisha Cumming of Winchester, age 38. Beloved daughter of Sandra Barkley (Gino Raffo) and Jim Cumming, both of Winchester. Beloved sister of Amanda Cumming-Cooper (Gary) of Havelock and Michael Cumming (Lisa Goodlet) of Ottawa. Dear niece of Gary Barkley (Laurie) of Williamsburg, Larry Barkley (Rhonda) of Ingleside and Tracy Johnston (Lyndon) of Williamsburg. Dear aunt of Theo Goodlet, Cora Cumming and Nolan Cooper. Dear goddaughter of Steven and Kim Little of Chesterville. Trisha will be fondly remembered by many cousins. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents Garnet and Audrey Barkley, her paternal grandparents Erwin and May Cumming and her cousin Micheal Barkley.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, June 24th at 11 a.m. Cremation will follow. Donations to TROTT Therapeutic Riding School in Greely would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

