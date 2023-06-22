Obituary – Elvira “Vera” Burke

Elvira “Vera” Burke (nee Lehto) passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Monday, June 19, 2023 at the age of 85. Elvira was born in Garson, Ontario in the District of Sudbury. Elvira was the loving wife of Merlin Burke for 60 years. Loving mother of Patrick and Randy Burke, both of Riverside Heights. Elvira will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Harrison and Avery Burke. She was the loving daughter of Laurie and Signe (nee Aho) Lehto predeceased. Dear sister of Robert Lehto (Anita) both predeceased, Mary Palomaki (Vic) both predeceased, Richard Lehto predeceased (Jackie), Elsie Charbonneau (Allan) both predeceased, Larry Lehto predeceased (Carmen), Allen Lehto predeceased, Linda Morrison (Doug predeceased), Laila Charbonneau (Placide), Brian Lehto (Angela) and Bruce Lehto predeceased. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

As a teenager, Vera played softball in a softball league in the Sudbury District. She was the catcher for a very hard throwing pitcher and her glove hand would sting from the catch, she would recall smiling. She would travel up north to be with her sisters and sister-in-law as often as she could for a week, playing canasta, golfing, movies, short trips etc. and just enjoying herself with her siblings. She was a very hard-working woman.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Vera’s life will be held in the Garson area on Saturday, August 26th, 2023. Many of her family and friends will be attending. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift, “please notify the family”. Condolences may be made at marsdenmclauglin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

