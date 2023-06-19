Obituary – Hilda Mildred Deans

Peacefully in her sleep, Hilda Deans (nee Wright) passed away Saturday June 17, 2023. Hilda joins her beloved husband James Deans (May 2nd, 1999). She will be forever missed by her sons and families Jeff (Rosemary), Stuart ( Micheline )& Malcolm (September 2, 2011). Hilda was born (April 28,1930), the 3rd of 9 children to Beatrice & William Wright. Mom cherished her 5 grandkids Katie (Mark), Kyle ( Christina), Jason (Michelle), Steven (Cecily) and Jamie-Lynn (Junior) and many great grandkids.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family burial will be held to lay mom to rest with Dad & Malcolm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s/Dementia society or the charity of your choice. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “Please notify the family.” Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

