Supporting Dundas Manor Dream – Manor launches fundraising campaign

June 15, 2023 R. Comfort – Leader staff News

MORRISBURG – This week, The Leader features a special front page advertising feature to help kick off the Dundas Manor Dream – A community fundraising campaign to build a new Dundas Manor Long-Term Care Home in Winchester.

The Leader chose to participate in this unprecedented campaign to demonstrate our support and commitment of fulfilling this important community need.

The estimated cost of the new building is $63 million with $45 million coming from the provincial government.

The community campaign fundraising goal is $18 million to fulfill the Dundas Manor Dream, with $11 million already raised. There are plenty of ways to help achieve the Dundas Manor Dream. The link to donate is available on The Morrisburg Leader website: morrisburgleader.ca.

 

