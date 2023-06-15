South Dundas United week four results

June 15, 2023 Editor Sports
Goalkeeper Corson Gilmour (centre) made this early save for Team Norway (blue) in BMO U-18 League play June 10. Norway were unable to battle back from a 1-0 deficit, losing to England. (Contributed photo)

IROQUOIS – Team South Korea extended their lead in the standings to six points following a 6-0 win over Team Scotland in BMO U-11 League action. South Korea scored three goals in each half of the match. It was a week of shut outs for the league as Costa Rica shut out Brazil 4-0 and Ecuador blanked Spain 7-0.

Uruguay took over the top spot in BMO U-18 League with a 2-1 win over Netherlands. England shut out Norway 1-0.

In BMO U-14 League play Portugal blanked Chile 6-0. Germany maintained their unbeaten season with a 4-3 win over Italy.

Over in the Tim Hortons TimBits U-9 League, Finland shut out Croatia 8-0, Belgium beat Ireland 7-1, United States blanked Sweden 1-0, and Poland doubled Denmark 4-2.

It was a battle of the top two teams in the Tim Hortons TimBits U-7 League as unbeaten Japan and Northern Ireland met. Japan held Northern Ireland scoreless throughout the match, winning 4-0. Australia shut out Mexico 10-0, while Ukraine earned their first win of the season, a 4-3 victory over France.

Iceland saw their first win of the season in the Tim Hortons TimBits U-5 League with a 5-1 victory over Taiwan. Canada beat Wales 5-1, and Argentina defeated Barbados 9-2. New Zealand and Switzerland played to a 2-2 draw.

