Mills new South Dundas CAO

Effective Monday, May 29, Tim Mills will be South Dundas’ new chief administrative officer.

South Dundas municipal officials made the announcement in a press release today.

Formerly a superintendent of schools with the Upper Canada District School Board, Mills has since worked as CAO for the Township of South Glengarry (2019-2023) and briefly with the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne – a position from which he resigned earlier this week.

“I am looking forward to working with council and staff to assist with the exciting progress and development happening across the municipality,” said Mills.

Mills said he is eager to collaborate with department directors to help lead them to meet their goals, with a focus on strategic planning, infrastructure, emergency management, and furthering economic development.

He is looking forward to seeing South Dundas continue to be a great place to live and flourish.

“The council team is thrilled with the hiring of Tim Mills as our next CAO. Mills is a great fit with us as we continue to build the best staff for the residents of South Dundas,” said Mayor Jason Broad.

“The CAO position is extremely important in our municipality as they will be leading the organization. With Mills, we will have a seasoned leader with ample public service skills at the helm. Mills will be very visible and active in South Dundas as he plans to truly compliment our attitude and culture shift and be a part of the community.”

