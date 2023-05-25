Incredible Carsie Blanton plays the Stone Crop Acres Winery

MORRISBURG – The mosquitos may have been a little ferocious, but few cared, because the music was simply fantastic as Harmony Concerts welcomed Philadelphia-based singer Carsie Blanton to Stone Crop Acres on Sunday evening, May 21.

The good crowd gathered for the concert thoroughly enjoyed this unique singer’s original and often thought-provoking songs – delivered, however, with her great sense of humour. As Carsie said in an earlier Leader interview, ‘I am an entertainer. When I perform live, I love to joke with the audience between songs, and frankly, I do some joking in my songs too.”

Accompanied by Joe Plowman on bass and Patrick Firth on keyboards, she performed songs as different as the boisterous ‘Party at the End of the World’ and the political satire ‘Dealing with the Devil.’ (“There are good men in this world…But I don’t give a damn for lyin’, cheatin’ fools.”)

However, she also performed a special, heart-full salute to the late John Prine. “Tonight heaven must be nice/They’re all eating peaches in paradise/All of them angels are lined up in a queue/Just to go fishing with you…” The audience clearly loved her honesty, and her powerful, unique voice. Carsie Blanton puts her whole heart into her music.

Jan Fox and Harmony also welcomed the first performer in their new Discovery program, a Platform for Emerging Artists. It seeks to put up and coming musicians into concerts as the opening acts for seasoned artists, like Carsie Blanton. Working with agents and the artists, performers starting out are chosen and matched up with the professional musicians.

Sunday evening, ‘umberlune’, a singer from Perth, who has just released her first album, Pretty Little Bones, opened for Carsie. Blessed with a rich, contralto voice, she performed some of her original, folk style music for the appreciative crowd including the lively Drive Far, and the ‘romantic’ I Like Your Lips.

It was an evening of great music under the stars at Stone Crop Acres.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

