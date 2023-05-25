South Dundas Soccer season kicks off with 19 games

May 25, 2023 Editor Sports

IROQUOIS – A hat trick by Donovan Shaver set Team England up for a 3-1 win over Norway in the opening weekend of BMO U-18 League play. South Dundas Soccer kicked off its 27th season with 19 games across six leagues May 20. Team Netherlands secured a 2-1 win over Uruguay in the other U-18 match of the day.

A late bar-down goal by Henry Staebler put Team Germany ahead of Italy 2-1 just before the final whistle of their BMO U-14 League game Saturday. Portugal took an early lead against Chile in the league’s other match of the day, ultimately winning 4-1.

Four goals by Roman Tyo and a hat trick by Charlie Steinburg gave South Korea a seven-goal advantage in their 8-3 win over Costa Rica in their BMO U-11 League match. Spain defeated Brazil 4-1, and Scotland doubled Ecuador 4-2.

In Tim Hortons TimBits U-9 League action, Belgium defeated Croatia 8-2, Denmark beat Ireland 8-1, and Finland shut out the United States 8-0. Poland won over Sweden 7-1.

There were three shut outs in the opening weekend of Tim Hortons TimBits U-7 League play, all by wide margins. Japan shut out Mexico 8-0; Czechia shut out Ukraine 7-0; and Australia shut out France 5-0. Northern Ireland won over Columbia 10-1.

The teams in the Tim Hortons TimBits U-5 League had the closest games of the younger soccer leagues in the SDSA during the May 20 opening weekend. Taiwan defeated Wales 3-1, Switzerland beat Canada 2-0, Argentina won over Iceland 4-1, and Barbados had the widest margin on the league scoreboard, defeating New Zealand 6-1.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.