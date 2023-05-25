South Dundas Soccer season kicks off with 19 games

IROQUOIS – A hat trick by Donovan Shaver set Team England up for a 3-1 win over Norway in the opening weekend of BMO U-18 League play. South Dundas Soccer kicked off its 27th season with 19 games across six leagues May 20. Team Netherlands secured a 2-1 win over Uruguay in the other U-18 match of the day.

A late bar-down goal by Henry Staebler put Team Germany ahead of Italy 2-1 just before the final whistle of their BMO U-14 League game Saturday. Portugal took an early lead against Chile in the league’s other match of the day, ultimately winning 4-1.

Four goals by Roman Tyo and a hat trick by Charlie Steinburg gave South Korea a seven-goal advantage in their 8-3 win over Costa Rica in their BMO U-11 League match. Spain defeated Brazil 4-1, and Scotland doubled Ecuador 4-2.

In Tim Hortons TimBits U-9 League action, Belgium defeated Croatia 8-2, Denmark beat Ireland 8-1, and Finland shut out the United States 8-0. Poland won over Sweden 7-1.

There were three shut outs in the opening weekend of Tim Hortons TimBits U-7 League play, all by wide margins. Japan shut out Mexico 8-0; Czechia shut out Ukraine 7-0; and Australia shut out France 5-0. Northern Ireland won over Columbia 10-1.

The teams in the Tim Hortons TimBits U-5 League had the closest games of the younger soccer leagues in the SDSA during the May 20 opening weekend. Taiwan defeated Wales 3-1, Switzerland beat Canada 2-0, Argentina won over Iceland 4-1, and Barbados had the widest margin on the league scoreboard, defeating New Zealand 6-1.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

