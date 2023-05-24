This week’s headlines in The Leader – May 24, 2023

May 24, 2023 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Community Hub welcoming everyone;
  • SNC parks fully open, Two Creeks is the exception;
  • Game on! Soccer kicks-off 2023 Summer Season;
  • Counties’ Storm clean up continues;
  • Heritage trade learning at Seaway;
  • SDG adds Hoople Creek bridge to 2023 projects;
  • Editorial – Three things to watch with Peel divorce;
  • Docksyde Cruise-In returns;
  • Incredible Carsie Blanton plays at Stone Crop Acres;
  • These stories and much more, this week in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.