South Dundas hires new deputy CBO

MORRISBURG – Another administration vacancy has been filled at the Municipality of South Dundas.

Council approved the appointment of Tyler Thorn as the new deputy Chief Building Official for the municipality at its May 8 meeting, filling a role that has been vacant since January 2022.

Prior to his appointment, Thorne was the Deputy CBO for South Glengarry Township.

“We are super pleased to have Tyler join us with the experience and qualifications he holds,” said Mayor Jason Broad in a release. “He will help us continue to improve each of our departments as he can hit the ground running.”

Before working in municipal administration, Thorne was a marble mason, carpenter, contractor, and a custom home builder based in Alberta.

“I am looking forward to the future and growing in my role in South Dundas,” said Thorne. “I think South Dundas staff and council realy work together to help each other achieve their goals.”

Thorne’s hiring is the latest in a string of new administration staff hired by the municipality. Since the beginning of the year, South Dundas has hired a new Communications Coordinator, Clerk, and Treasurer. The municipality is still in the process of hiring a new Chief Administrative Officer, and an acting-Fire Chief for a one-year contract.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

