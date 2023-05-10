This week’s headlines in The Leader – May 10, 2023

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Municipality on board for school partnership;
- Construction skills bring silver home to Seaway;
- Auxiliary celebrates 75th with tea and donation;
- Provincial funding for UCDSB stable for 2023-24;
- Dundas Manor goal not yet set;
- OTF application ideas on the table;
- Editorial – What about the next health care threat?
- 15U AA Surge split pre-season run;
- PepTides and Dave Gossage at Stone Crop Acres;
- These stories and much more, in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.