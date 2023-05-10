Obituary – Norma Joyce Hill

Peacefully after 12 years at St Lawrence Lodge in Brockville, Ontario, Norma Hill, beloved wife of Frederick Hill (deceased), mother of Paul (Rosemarie), David (deceased), and Beverley (Gary). The middle of seven children, Norma Hunt was born on December 23, 1929 in Brantford, Ontario to Laura Watson and Thurwell Hunt. She was a caring grandmother to her eight grandchildren (Tara (deceased), Trevor, Travis, Emily, Zoe, Spencer, Aaron and Michael) and five great grandchildren (Sophia, Natalie, Isla, Evelyn and Edward).

Norma would tell you that she lived a very good life – supporting Fred through his various endeavours in Acton, Hamilton, then to Kingston with the start of Kingston Dunbrick before finally settling in Morrisburg in 1955 as they expanded the brick business. She and Fred travelled extensively and made many lifelong friends along the way. Hers was a life of service – to the women’s hospital auxiliary, the annual fundraising efforts for whichever organization asked for her help, church dinners, Meals on Wheels, sewing – wherever a hand was needed.

She was the family glue who made regular trips to Toronto and beyond to see her family and ensure they were never forgotten. Starting in early 80s, she and Fred found a new hobby with their GMC motorhome and discovered a new winter home in Palmetto, Florida at Jet Park where they expanded their social circle. Late in life Norma learned bridge and would sit for hours reading and practicing. As grandchildren came on the scene, she went into high gear with her full attention to her grandbabies including free babysitting for extended periods of time.

After Norma suffered a life altering stroke, she spent the last 12 years being well cared for at St. Lawrence Lodge in Brockville. We thank the staff for their tireless efforts to make her time as happy and comfortable as possible.

Cremation has taken place and at Norma’s request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Norma’s memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or your local food bank.

Online condolences may be offered at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “Please notify the family.”

