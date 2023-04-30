Obituary – Lois Stewart

Passed away peacefully at the Dundas Manor Nursing Home on Thursday, April 27, 2023, Lois Stewart (nee Nurse), age 89. Beloved wife of the late George Stewart. Loving mother of Wilson Stewart (Nicole) of Winchester, Keith Stewart (Sherry) of Cardinal, Darlene Baker (Roy) of Brinston, Norman Stewart (Tracey) of Brinston, Lyndon Stewart (Bea) of Iroquois, Kevin Stewart (Crystal) of Iroquois, and Rodney Stewart of Morrisburg. Dear sister of Ivan Nurse (Sheila) of Winchester. Lois will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Brianna (Robert), Jared (Mackenzie), Cameron, Sarah, Kaitlyn, Alex, Andrew, Jason, Matthew, Christopher, Derrick and her great-grandchildren Ben, Alex, Landon and Penelope. She was predeceased by her parents Ross and Tressa Nurse, her sister Judy Banks and her brother Roy Nurse. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family funeral service will be held at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg. Donations to the Dundas Manor Nursing Home or Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

