Obituary – Mark Miller

Passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, April 30, 2023, Mark Miller of Glen Becker, age 64. Loving husband of Cindy Miller (nee Oomen) for 12 years. Dear father of Jennifer Miller (Intikhab Mobarak) of London. Dear stepfather of David Berube (Rissa) of Ottawa, Shawn Berube (Sara) of Kemptville and Ryan Berube of Ottawa. Dear brother of Brenda Shah (Naresh) of Mountain. Mark will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Emmalyn, Gwyneth and Daphne. Dear uncle of Jay Shah (Claire) and Kris Shah (Brenda) and their families.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Thursday, May 4th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., followed by cremation. There will be no formal funeral service. Donations to the Ottawa Humane Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

