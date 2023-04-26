Obituary – Jeannie Whitteker

Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Jeannie Whitteker (nee Smith) of Williamsburg, age 74. Beloved wife of the late Brian Whitteker. Loving mother of Julie Montgomery (Roland Amell) of Williamsburg and Lauren Whitteker (Chris Martorino) of Cornwall. Dear sister of Heather Whitteker (late Glen) of Iroquois. Dear daughter-in-law of Audrey Whitteker (late Johnny) of Morrisburg. Dear sister-in-law of Brenda Whitteker of Williamsburg, Betty Lussier (Terry) of Ottawa, Bruce Whitteker (Sharon) of Williamsburg, Berneice Whitteker (Dennis Spence) of Brockville and Barry Whitteker (Beverly) of Prince George, Virginia. Jeannie will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Lyle, Kyle (Shauntal), Matthew (Brittany), Danika and her great-grandchildren Zayden, Ryder and Lakelyn. She was predeceased by her son Michael Montgomery, her parents Hector and Agnes Smith, her brother Douglas Smith and her great-granddaughter Maci Bancroft. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Sunday, April 30th from 12:30 p.m. until time of the memorial service at 2 p.m. Interment of cremated remains will be at New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg. Donations to Dundas County Hospice or the J.W. MacIntosh Community Support Services would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

