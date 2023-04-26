This week’s headlines in The Leader – April 26, 2023

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Constitutional Challenge delays Bonamie sentencing;
- Radley drafted to OHL;
- South Dundas hires treasurer;
- One expansion leads to another at Ross Video;
- Has spring finally sprung?
- SDG approves $2.55 million South Nation Bridge project;
- Editorial – Numbers matter;
- Chili Cook-Off will be a winner for Morrisburg Firefighter Association;
- St. James welcomes the Vicar of Dibley and her Heavenly Misfits;
- These stories and much more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.