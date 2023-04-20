South Dundas Ball Hockey League to launch in May

MORRISBURG – Youth in South Dundas looking for yet another option for summer recreation will have ball hockey available to them starting in early May.

Ben Lapier, who is a member of the Morrisburg Lions Jr. C hockey team, has started the South Dundas Ball Hockey League.

With the help of a few friends and some volunteers, the league will run a nine-week season consisting of seven regular season weeks, and a two week playoff. All games will be played Thursday evenings at the Morrisburg Arena.

“I was looking for this in other areas and we didn’t have anything here,” Lapier said explaining why he wanted to start the ball hockey league.

The program is open to youth born between 2008-18 with leagues running at the U7, U9, U12 and U15 levels.

“I’m hoping for four teams per league with about 40 players in each,” Lapier explained. “This is the start up year, maybe next year it will be bigger.”

Players will need a hockey helmet, stick, gloves, running shows, and a set of soccer shin guards for play.

A link to the registration form can be found on the league’s Facebook page at facebook.com/officialSDBHL/ and Lapier can be reached at officialsdbhl@gmail.com. Registration deadline is April 26.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

