Obituary – Owen Alguire

Owen Alguire passed away at Winchester District Hospital, with some of his family by his side, on Friday April 14th, 2023. Owen, from Morrisburg, was in his 83rd year, and was the loving husband of Shirley Alguire (nee Johnston) for 60 ½ years. He was the loving father of Debra Syme (Doug) of Cochrane Alberta, and Cindy McCooeye (Randy) of Russell Ontario. He is survived by his brother Clare (Katherine) of Morrisburg. Owen will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Bonnie Syme (Eric), of Port Perry, Ontario, James Syme of Pincher Creek, Alberta, and Aiden and Aaron McCooeye, of Russell Ontario. He was predeceased by his parents, Willard and Mae Alguire, of Morrisburg. He is also survived by his niece April MacKay (Phil Wolfreys) of Morrisburg, and many cousins. Owen grew up in the old Morrisburg, experienced the Seaway project, worked for IGA and Dominion Stores, and operated a bake shop and deli in town, before working as the manager of Upper Canada Village store. In his younger days, he was active in the community, starting an archery club, a Ducks Unlimited chapter, and serving as treasurer for the Lion’s Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, RVing through Canada and the U.S., and wintering in Florida. He was active in the St. James Anglican community.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS

Friends may call at St. James Anglican Church in Morrisburg, on Saturday April 22nd, from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. A light luncheon will follow in the church hall. A private interment will be at a later date at St. Lawrence Valley Cemetery. Donations to St. James Anglican Church or the Kidney Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making a donation online, or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift: “Please notify the family.” Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

