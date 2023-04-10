Obituary – Beverley Patricia Toupin

Peacefully at home with her loving family by her side on Friday, April 7, 2023. Beverley Toupin (nee Lowe) of Cardinal, at the age of 83. Dearly beloved wife of the late Carl Toupin. Loving mother of Tim McRobie (Cathy), Sandy Miller (Joe) and Erin McRobie (Betty). Dear grandmother of Johnathon Miller (Tammy), Mark McRobie, Adam McRobie (Angela) and Peter Bradford (Amanda) and great grandmother of 5. Dear sister of Roger Lowe. Predeceased by her son Michael McRobie and 2 brothers Doug and Ralph Lowe. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private graveside service will be held at the Iroquois Point Cemetery on Friday, April 21 followed by a celebration of life at the RCL Legion in Cardinal from 1-3pm. Donations to the Cancer Society or the RCL Legion Cardinal would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “Please notify the family Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

