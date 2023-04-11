Obituary – George Morrow

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Thursday, April 6, 2023, George Morrow, formerly of Winchester, age 78. Beloved husband of the late Linda Morrow (nee McLatchie) for 43 years. Dear brother of Helen McConnell of Ottawa, Harold Morrow (Marion) of Morrisburg and Betty Hutchins (Ernie) of South Colton, U.S.A. Dear brother-in-law of Ethel Morrow of Rockcliffe, Phyllis Morrow of Ingleside and Gertrude Morrow of Richmond. He was predeceased by his parents William and Myrtle Morrow (nee Cross), his infant sister Mabel Jean Morrow and his brothers Raymond, Gordon and Lloyd Morrow. He will be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family graveside service will be held at Maple Ridge Cemetery at a later date. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

