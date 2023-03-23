DFA Hall of Fame will induct Rose and VanDenBosch

DIXON’S CORNERS – This year, Estella Rose of Mountain and the late Stan VanDenBosch (posthumously) of Chesterville will be inducted into the Dundas Agricultural Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame and Gala event will take place April 1, 2023 at Matilda Hall in Dixon’s Corners.

This year’s gala will also be a celebration of the Dundas Federation of Agriculture’s 80th anniversary.

The event includes a cocktail hour starting at 6 p.m. followed by a catered dinner at 7 p.m. as well as the awards ceremony and a silent and live auction.

The proceeds of the evening will be going to the Community Food Share as well as the Winchester and District Memorial Hospital.

Tickets are $45 each and are available by contacting Leslie Johnson at 613-229-1751 or by email at cljohnson@bell.net

