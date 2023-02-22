This week’s headlines in The Leader – February 22, 2023

February 22, 2023 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Bonamie sentencing date is set;
  • SDG property tax rate up 3.72 per cent;
  • Iroquois students celebrate winter with ‘Le Carnaval’;
  • Two South Dundas projects funded through CCRF;
  • Forty per cent don’t meet living wage threshold;
  • Editorial – New riding but same issues in SDG;
  • Jr. Lions beat Rockets and clinch playoff spot;
  • Rangers lose two and clinch first place;
  • Wasn’t that a party! Glory Days! rocks the Upper Canada Playhouse;
  • AHI and Graham Greer coming to St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage;
  • These stories and much more, including our special “Destination Forever” wedding feature, in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

