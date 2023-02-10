Obituary – Francis “Frank” Lawrence Agnew

After a brief battle with Cancer on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Frank Agnew of Iroquois at the age of 81. Dearly beloved husband of Ann Agnew and the late NancyLucille Randall (1992). Loving father of Michael (Jill) of Calgary, Diane Lappan of Gananoque, step-father of Bill Kelly (Theresa)Bassano AB, Terry Kelly of Mallorytown and Arlene Harper (David) of Athens. Dear brother of Elaine Snider, Sheila Brulotte (Al), Jerome (Rosemarie) Kevin, and David (Line). Predeceased by his parents Harold and Helen Agnew, his sisters, Jean Mathot, Cecilia Agnew, brothers Jimmy, Danny, Barry, and his twin brother Brian, his stepdaughters Karen Grisdale, Angela Cain and great grandson Kaiden Harper. Frank will be sadly missed by 15 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren as well as many nieces, and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Cecilia’s Roman Catholic Church in Iroquois on Friday, February 17 at 11am. Donations to the Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

