Obituary – Jeanne Ward

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, Jeanne Ward of Morrisburg, age 64. Loving mother of Dylan Barkley (Amanda) of Beaumont, Alberta and Tom Barkley of Aurora, Ontario. Loving grandmother of Eleanor. Dear sister of Allan Ward (Doreen) of Ottawa, Patricia Ward of Ottawa and Barbara Ward of Toronto. Jeanne was predeceased by her parents Ronald and Marjorie Ward (nee Pettapiece). Jeanne will be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews and greatly missed by her friends.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Monday, February 13th from 4-8 p.m. A Celebration of Jeanne’s life will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 14th at 11 a.m. Donations to the Jane Goodall Institution of Canada, specifically the Roots & Shoots Program for Young Leaders would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Donations either through the Website: janegoodall.ca or directly at Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

