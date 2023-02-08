Obituary – Corinne Prunner

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Corinne Prunner (nee Casselman) of Morrisburg, age 70. Loving wife of Gordon Prunner. Loving mother of Tracey Tippins (Derrick) of Morrisburg, Terry Cordick (Randy) of Kanata, Michelle St. Pierre (Marc) of Mariatown and Shannon Pellegrini (Michael) of Morrisburg. Dear sister of Lynden Casselman (late Elsie) of Morrisburg, Katherine Alguire (Clare) of Morrisburg, Sylvia Casselman of Morrisburg, Evan Casselman (Elizabeth) of Manitoba, Penny Hare (Rick) of Iroquois and Rosie Casselman of Morrisburg. Dear sister-in-law of Mike McNally of Johnstown. Corinne will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Taylar Tippins, Bradley Cordick, Chelsey Tippins, Victoria St. Pierre, Peyton Singh and Chase Pellegrini. She was predeceased by her mother Jean Casselman and her sister Cindy McNally. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Corinne’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Sunday, February 11th from 2-5 p.m. There will be an opportunity to share memories of Corinne at 3 p.m. Donations to the J.W. MacIntosh Senior Support Services or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.

