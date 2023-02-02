Glory Days! set to rock the Upper Canada Playhouse

MORRISBURG – Some claim that this time period saw the birth of the greatest music of the 20th century.

Well, audiences are going to have the opportunity to find out for themselves during Upper Canada Playhouse’s Wild Winter Weekend spectacular musical – Glory Days!

Glory Days! will be on stage for four shows only. February 17-19.

Glory Days!, created and directed by Chris McHarge, is a live concert of the mega hits of the 60s, 70s and 80s. This is the show that sold out during its original run at the Playhouse in 2019, and is returning due to popular demand.

Glory Days! is a tribute not only to Bruce Springsteen, but to all those legendary artists who got their start at California’s famous Troubadour Club, and features the music that made them all famous. This is music that has endured to this day, and continues to draw in new fans.

Three terrific lead vocalists, backed up by a dynamite live band will perform a cavalcade of hits from artists like Springsteen, The Eagles, Elton John, Neil Diamond, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Rod Stewart, Billy Joel, Carole King, Carly Simon, Bonnie Raitt, Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, Cat Stevens, Fleetwood Mac, Gordon Lightfoot, Neil Young and Joni Mitchell.

Glory Days! was created by Chris McHarge who has brought the past hits, Blue Suede Shoes, Memories of Summer Love, Midnight Hour, Vegas Knights and most recently Rockin’ All Night to the Upper Canada Playhouse Stage. And he has assembled an outstanding and very versatile group of singers and musicians for this production.

Among the stellar leads is singer and instrumentalist Willem Cowan who has opened for acts like April Wine, Glass Tiger and David Wilcox, and performed in major musicals, West Side Story and The Music Man. Joining him is vocalist, composer and actor, Stephen Ingram, veteran of London’s Grand Theatre, appearing at the Shaw Festival this summer, and artist-in-residence at Theatre Aquarius, who will also handle guitar and keyboard. Rounding out the leads is Imogen Wasse, named Female Vocalist of the Year by Fanshawe College’s Music Industry Arts Program. She will also perform on the guitar and keyboard.

Cowan, Ingram and Wasse will be joined on stage by some outstanding musicians. Chris Dahmer, on keyboards, has backed up international stars like Chuck Barry, Herman’s Hermits and Peter Noone. On guitars is John Kenny who has toured extensively in theatres across the country. Matthew Lima, bass, has toured with the Western Swing Authority, Susan Aglukark and played in productions for Drayton Entertainment. Peter Mueller, who has worked with Tom Cochrane, David Clayton Thomas, Buffy St. Marie, Anne Murray and Martina McBride, and played six seasons on Canadian Idol, will be on guitar. On drums is David Peters, who has toured with Carnival Cruise Lines and shared the stage with Ashley MacIsaac and Jesse Cook.

Upper Canada Playhouse produces new concerts every season. “Our concerts are the real deal,” said Playhouse artistic director, Donnie Bowes. “They’re performed by some of the finest musicians in the country and cover an extraordinary number of hits by legendary artists. We’re bringing back, for a limited run, some of these terrific concerts. Folks who missed them the first time, and those wanting to experience them again will have the chance. We call these productions Winter Wild Weekend Concerts. Glory Days! is a terrific show and this is a great chance for folks to see and hear some wonderful music.”

Glory Days! marks the Playhouse’s first show of the 2023 season, and is a sensational start to the upcoming theatre year. There are only four shows on this first Wild Weekend, so don’t miss the chance to let Glory Days! the fantastic music of the 60s, 70s and 80s, drive those winter blues away. Note that all evening performances now begin at 7:30 p.m.

