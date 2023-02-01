Obituary – Gary McIntosh

Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Gary McIntosh of Morrisburg, age 63. Loving husband of Brenda McIntosh (nee Cruickshank). Loving father of Jeremy McIntosh (Diana) of Mississauga, Adam McIntosh (Jaime) of Brooks, Alta. and Cameron McIntosh of Waterloo. Beloved son of Sandra McIntosh of Morrisburg and Norm McIntosh of Morrisburg. Dear brother of Joanne Van Moorsel (Raymond) of Williamsburg. Dear brother-in-law of Kim Burns (Bob) of Cornwall and Heather Cruickshank Hewison of the Bahamas. He was predeceased by his brother Steven McIntosh. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Gary’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Saturday, February 4th from 1-4 p.m. Donations to the Neuroscience Department at the Ottawa General Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.

