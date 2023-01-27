Obituary – Donald Harvey Barkley

Don Barkley of Johnstown, born April 28, 1938 at home in Matilda Township died peacefully with his family at his side at the Brockville General Hospital, on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Lynn Barkley (nee Presley). Loving father of Angela Barkley (Ron Ainger) and Jason Barkley. Loving grandfather of Jonathan Berry (Amanda), Hunter Barkley, Brian Ainger (Danica) and Nick Ainger, great-grandfather of Kylo, Lily and Emily Ainger. Dear brother of Larry Barkley (Rosann). Predeceased by his parents Emma (nee Earle) and Harvey Barkley and his brother Gordon Barkley. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Cardinal on Monday, from 7-9pm. Funeral service will be held at St. John’s United Church in Cardinal, on Tuesday, January 31 at 2pm. Donations to the Alzheimer’s Association would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. Inurnment at St. John’s Riverside Cemetery in Cardinal. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

