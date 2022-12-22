Morrisburg Lions double Eagles 8-4

MORRISBURG – A mixed weekend had the Morrisburg Lions claim their third win in a row Saturday night, followed by a loss on the road to close out the 2022 calendar year.

Up first, the Lions hosted the St. Isidore Eagles December 17. Halfway through the first period, Justice Brownlee scored a shorthanded goal to put the Lions in the lead 1-0. A pair of goals in the final six minutes gave the Eagles the lead by the end of the first period.

Brownlee tied the game in the opening minute of the second period. Goals by Landen Sinfield and Connor Manderson restored Morrisburg’s lead 4-3 as the teams began the third period.

Two goals by Alex Bergeron, and one each by Josh Broad and Hudson Fetterly (power play) set the Lions up for an 8-4 win over the Eagles. Goalie Andrew Brooks earned his fifth win of the season between the pipes for Morrisburg as the team extended its’ winning streak to three games, it’s longest win streak since 2018-19.

That streak did not survive a trip to Gatineau Sunday as the Lions took on the Hull-Volant.

Gatineau took a 3-1 lead in the first period, and Morrisburg kept pace in the second period. Both sides focused on collecting penalties rather than goals in the period. After 40 minutes, the Lions trailed the Hull-Volant 6-4.

The Hull-Volant flew ahead in the third period, adding five goals in the span of 11 minutes, the Lions managed one goal late in the final 90 seconds. Morrisburg fell to Gatineau 11-5 and close out the 2022 calendar year with a loss.

Scoring for the Lions were Manderson (two goals), Bergeron, Sinfield, and Curran Gilmour.

The National Capital Junior Hockey League is on holidays for the Christmas break until the new year. Morrisburg will begin 2023 with a road game in Metcalfe against the Jets on January 6.

The Lions will host the Almonte Inferno January 7.

