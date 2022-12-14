This week’s headlines in The Leader – December 14, 2022

December 14, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Iroquois Legion steps up for local charities;
  • Welcome to Iroquois, Santa;
  • Hunger report findings revealed;
  • Alight at Night celebrates 22 years;
  • Council mixes it up with committees;
  • Project needs input of displaced tenants;
  • Editorial – Ways to help, using what we have;
  • Charity Classic raises $10,000;
  • Jr. Lions win two games on the road;
  • Magic – A Christmas Carol at Upper Canada Playhouse;
  • These stories and many more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

 

