Obituary – Sheila Merkley

Passed away suddenly at the Cornwall Community Hospital on Friday, December 9, 2022, Sheila Merkley (nee Lapier) of Iroquois, age 67. Loving wife of Roy Merkley. Dear stepmother of Roy Merkley Jr. (Tanya) of Prescott, Tony Merkley of Brockville and Michael Merkley of Brockville. Sheila will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Clayton, Shane, Holden, Ethan, Rogan and her great-grandchildren Malcolm and Nova. She was predeceased by her son Arthur Lapier, her parents Arthur and Shirley Lapier (nee Sypes), her sister Linda Devaul and her brother Roy Lapier. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Interment will be at Spruce Haven Cemetery in Brinston. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

