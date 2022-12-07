Fatal collision closes parts of Highway 401

MORRISBURG – A collision between a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle east of Upper Canada Road has killed one person.

At about 2 p.m. today (December 7) SD&G OPP responded to a collision near the Nudell Bush Road overpass on Highway 401, approximately eight kilometres east of Morrisburg. Police say one person was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported. The identity of the deceased was not released by the police.

Both directions of Highway 401 between exit 758 (Upper Canada Road/County Road 41) and exit 770 (Dickinson Drive, Ingleside) are closed while the OPP’s Technical Collision Investigators are on the scene. The highway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Traffic is detouring via the Emergency Detour Route between exits 750 and 770.

