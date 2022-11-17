New mayor ready for office

MORRISBURG – The Eighth Council of the Municipality of South Dundas is set to take office November 15, and as they prepared for their inaugural meeting, new South Dundas mayor Jason Broad took time to speak to The Leader about his preparations so far.

“To hit the ground running, I’ve completed the AMO’s new head of council training sessions, attended the SDG County Council training and orientation session and started South Dundas orientation and briefings,” said Broad.

“I have begun building relationships with all levels of government including our MP and MPP and have met with them several times in the last two weeks.”

While Broad is a rookie to council and rookie mayor, he is certain that his expertise in attitude and culture will allow him to create a great team with this group he will lead.

In preparing his inaugural address, Broad said: “We are creating Team South Dundas, where together everyone achieves more. We will be initiating positive change and renewed culture.”

He wants the Eighth council to be the ‘yes’ council.

Among the first orders of business for any newly elected council is the committee of council appointments.

Regarding South Dundas Committees of Council, Broad doesn’t expect those to be set until the new year.

“In November we will review, in December we will advertise, and in January we will select and launch,” said Broad. “The organization and selection will be a team effort.”

He did mention that among the committees will be a new committee. “We know we will start a recreation committee as next steps to the Parks and Recreation Master Plan,” said Broad.

The Eighth council including South Dundas mayor Jason Broad, South Dundas deputy mayor Marc St. Pierre, South Dundas councillor Cole Veinotte, South Dundas councillor Tom Smyth and South Dundas councillor Danielle Ward swore their oaths of office at Tuesday evening’s inaugural meeting.

This council’s first regular meeting following their inauguration will take place Monday, November 28.

