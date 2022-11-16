This week’s headlines in The Leader – November 16, 2022

November 16, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • New Morris Glen housing by Spring 2024;
  • Grow-op denial overturned;
  • Jubilee Medals honour local recipients;
  • Bill 28 repealed;
  • New mayor ready for office;
  • Editorial – Is recommend instead of mandate wise?
  • Losing weekend for Jr. Lions;
  • Rangers steam roll into second;
  • Jordan top finishes in University XC;
  • Upper Canada Playhouse announces 2023 season;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

