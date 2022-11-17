Upper Canada Playhouse: Season of laughter and music ahead

MORRISBURG – Get ready! Upper Canada Playhouse has announced its stellar 2023 season, and tickets and flex passes are now on sale at the Playhouse Box Office. And what a season of terrific entertainment 2023 at the Playhouse is promising to be!

This is the Playhouse’s 40th season as a professional live theatre company, and the calendar is packed with more shows than ever to celebrate. Forty years of theatre is quite an accomplishment when one recalls that the Playhouse began in a tent on a local country road, then moved to a former argyle sock and toothbrush factory in the village of Morrisburg, by the St. Lawrence River – where it has become a much loved fixture. The Playhouse has since achieved the status of one of this country’s longest producing theatre companies and draws patrons from Ottawa, Montreal, Cornwall, Brockville and many smaller communities all around these urban areas.

It has also become a major tourist destination, and a significant contributor to the economic and cultural fabric of South Dundas and surrounding SD&G communities.

The upcoming 2023 season, just announced by artistic director Donnie Bowes, will continue to attract some of the finest talent in this country, with shows running during every season of the year.

Chase away those winter blues with the Playhouse’s Wild Weekend Concerts. These limited engagement shows will begin with ‘Glory Days!’ running February 17-19, 2023, the return of an extravaganza of music from artists who got their start in the famous Troubadour Club. This is followed, March 31 to April 2, by the knock-out musical, ‘Across the Pond’, the incredible songs of the ‘British Invasion,’ and a return engagement from the fabulous Leisa Way. Then get ready for ‘Honky Tonk Angels,’ the music of Loretta Lynn and other ladies of country coming to the Playhouse May 9-21.

In June, the flagship summer comedy series begins – with an amazing five shows in 2023, instead of four. And flex passes for this summer series can be purchased at any time during the season.

Get ready to laugh as the Playhouse premiers Norm Foster’s play, ‘Moving In’, June 8 to June 25. What comic mishaps and unexpected obstacles can confront a young couple who just want to move in together? This brand new Foster production is followed by the classic and hilarious comedy, ‘Who’s Under Where?’ July 6-23. Two fashion designers rent a hotel suite to show off their line of men’s fashionable underwear to a new client – only to be confronted by two jealous husbands. Comic chaos!

July 27- August 13 will bring to the stage the exciting and popular new play, ‘Buying the Farm.’ All the real estate agent really wants to do is convince a farmer to sell his property. After all, what could go wrong?

Norm Foster’s hilarious and heart-warming comedy, ‘Drinking Alone,’ arrives at the Playhouse, August 17 to September 3. Despite his dysfunctional family, Joe plans a birthday party for his estranged father – then decides to hire an escort to pose as his fiancee´ – just to impress Dad.

Rounding out the summer season, will be the blockbuster comic hit, ‘Shirley Valentine.’ She is a bored, working class housewife, reduced to talking to the wall and dreaming of tossing everything to the wind and going to Greece. This legendary tour-de-force will take the Playhouse by storm September 14- October 1.

Just as the summer series ends, the Playhouse invites audiences to enjoy something new and unusual. The world famous Dufflebag Theatre Company will be at the Playhouse, October 14, 2023, for two spectacular shows, the first at 1p.m., the second at 6 p.m. This is an interactive production of ‘The Three Musketeers,’ created for children and their families.

Then look for some old friends, Lucien and Jimmy the Janitor, to take up residence on the Playhouse stage October 17-22, with a brand new show, ‘A Short History of Nuthin’. The theatre will be filled with laughter as these Maritime comedy gems take a unique look at ‘what the heck has happened the past three years!’

2023 will end with a Christmas show designed to warm the heart and welcome in the season of joy. Leisa Way and the Wayward Wind Band are returning to the Playhouse with their new Christmas production, ‘Home for the Holidays.’ Filled with the much loved music of the season, this very entertaining concert will feature fun audience participation and sing-alongs.

And, incidentally, just to end 2022 on a marvellous and joyous seasonal note, the final show of this year, ‘A Christmas Carol,’ will be on stage December 1-18.

Don’t miss one moment of the terrific 2023 season line up at Upper Canada Playhouse. Visit the box office or call 613-543-3713 or 1-877-550-3650 for your season tickets and flex passes. You can also connect with www.uppercanadaplayhouse.com.

