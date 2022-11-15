Obituary – Marion “Carole” Brechbill

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Friday, November 4, 2022, Carole Brechbill (nee McVicker) of Morrisburg, age 84. Beloved wife of the late Peter Brechbill for 59 years. Dear sister of Paul McVicker (Sue) of Napanee and Murray Powell of Toronto. Dear sister-in-law of Andrea Racicot (Gene) of Victoria and Michael Brechbill of Edmonton. Dear aunt of Garth, Greg and Paul Racicot of B.C., Pascha Macpherson and Liza Brechbill of Montreal, Andrew McVicker of Peterborough, Jane McVicker of Belleville, Erin Powell of Oshawa and Ryan Powell of Vancouver. Carole was predeceased by her parents Daniel McVicker and Marjorie Clute.

Carole met Peter Brechbill while she was teaching in Deep River and they were married in 1963. Their happiest times were the years they owned Shaynedoro Kennels (named after their first Golden Retriever) just outside Winchester. There they raised Golden Retrievers and also boarded all different breeds.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family service will be held at St. Lawrence Valley Union Cemetery in Long Sault. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

