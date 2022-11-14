Obituary – Caroline Hanson

Peacefully at Queensway-Carleton Hospital in Ottawa on Thursday, November 10, 2022, Caroline Hanson of Williamsburg, age 79. Beloved wife of the late Forrest Markell. Loving mother of Penny Roskell (James) of Brinston, Caroline Keeler (Scott) of Dundela, Mary Thompson of North Carolina, Diana Randell (George) of Williamsburg, Carl Markell of Williamsburg and Bucky Markell of Williamsburg. Dear sister of George Hansen (late Diane) of Ottawa. Predeceased by her sisters Peggy Davis, Reta Plumb, Jean Theriault, Joyce White, Gladys Card, Myrtle Hooper and her brothers Robert, Stan, George, Jack and Norman Hanson. Caroline will be fondly remembered by 14 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and 3 great, great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Wednesday, November 16th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, November 17th at 11 a.m., followed by cremation. Donations to the Lung Association or the Queensway-Carleton Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

