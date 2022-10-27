Deschamps new mayor in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal

CARDINAL – Voters in Edwardsburgh-Cardinal voted for change electing a new mayor, deputy mayor, and three new councillors.

Tory Deschamps, who has been deputy mayor of Edwardsburgh-Cardinal since 2018, defeated Pat Sayeau by over 500 votes.

Deschamps said while it was a convincing win receiving 60 per cent of the vote in the mayoral race, that the township has a good industrial base to grow on.

“I think that [Sayeau] is a fiscal hawk and did a lot of work to get our industries working,” he said. “But people voted for change, and it’s time to work on some of the other things we need in the township.”

Joining Deschamps on council as deputy mayor is Stephen Dillabough, who defeated challenger Christopher Marcellus by over 700 votes. Dillabough served as Ward 2 councillor in the 2018-22 term.

While the top two spots for the next term serve on the current council, there will be three new councillors around the table.

Joe Martelle defeated Hugh Cameron in Ward 1 – Cardinal and area, Waddy Smail won over Clint Cameron in Ward 2 – Johnstown and area, while Chris Ward beat John Courtney in Ward 3 – Spencerville and area.

Members of the new council will begin their term of office November 15.

