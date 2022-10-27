Regional roundup of municipal election results

SOUTH DUNDAS – There were several new mayors and councillors elected Monday night as voters in many municipalities in the region opted for change.

North Dundas voters added two new councillors with the election of Matthew Uhrig and John Lennox. They were elected along with incumbent Gary Annabel, who was voted in for a second term. Tony Fraser was acclaimed for another term as mayor and councillor-turned-deputy mayor Theresa Bergeron was also acclaimed. Bergeron finished fourth in councillor elections in 2018 and was appointed to council in 2021 following a resignation from that council.

In North Stormont, current Deputy Mayor Frank Landry received a promotion to mayor, having beaten Councillor Roxane Villeneuve in a contentious election. Steven Densham defeated Dean Laponsee for the deputy mayor’s spot. Alison McDonald, Adrian Bugelli, and Charles Shane were elected as councillors.

South Stormont sees two new people at the table for the next term. Incumbent mayor Bryan McGillis defeated rival and current deputy mayor David Smith by over 750 votes to secure another term in office. Councillor Andrew Guindon beat Richard Waldroff by over 1,600 votes to become the next deputy mayor of South Stormont. Jennifer MacIsaac and Cindy Woods were re-elected while newcomer Reid McIntyre will join the next term of council.

The City of Cornwall has a new mayor and three new councillors, returning seven councillors to office.

Justin Towndale is the new mayor of the city, having defeated current mayor Glen Grant by over 1,000 votes. New councillors elected are Sarah Good, Denis Sabourin, and Fred Ngoundjo. They join re-elected councillors Carilyne Hébert, Elaine MacDonald, Dean Hollingsworth, Todd Bennett, Maurice Dupelle, Claude McIntosh, and Syd Gardiner. Good was the top vote-getting councillor, earning more than 1,000 votes over Hébert in the councillor race.

South Glengarry has a new mayor as Lachlan McDonald defeated incumbent mayor Lyle Warden by fewer than 300 votes. Martin Lang steps into the deputy mayor’s role after he beat challenger Jacqueline Milner by over 2,000 votes. Lang was elected councillor in 2018. Stephanie Jaworski and Sam McDonell were returned as councillors and former councillor Trever Bougie rejoins council after four years off council. Todd Lalonde is the odd man out from the four person councillor race.

In North Glengarry, Mayor Jamie MacDonald and Deputy Mayor Carma Williams were acclaimed earlier this year, along with At-Large Councillor Jacques Massie, and Alexandria Councillor Michael Madden. The three contested councillor positions saw Brian Caddell (Lochiel Ward), Jeff Manley (Kenyon Ward) and Gary Martin (Maxville Ward) elected.

Jason Broad will be the next mayor of South Dundas as an entirely new five person council was elected Monday night. Broad defeated current Deputy Mayor Kirsten Gardner and former Councillor Bill Ewing for the top spot. Joining Broad will be Marc St. Pierre as deputy mayor, Tom Smyth, Cole Veinotte, and Danielle Ward as councillors.

The 2022-26 municipal council terms begin November 15.

