St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage welcomes Hawksley Workman – at last

MORRISBURG – He was booked for the St. Lawrence Acoustic stage nearly two years ago – and then COVID struck and that show, like all the others, had to be cancelled. But at last the long wait is over.

Hawksley Workman is finally coming to Upper Canada Play- house on Saturday, October 15, at 7 pm for that much anticipated concert. Opening for him will be exciting new musician, Mikhail Laxton.

Workman has spent most of his life on the stage, in the studio, writing and recording. However, as he said, in an interview with The Leader, “Yes, a musician’s life can sometimes be difficult and challenging, but I had no other choices. I had to make music. I always say that I didn’t necessarily choose this life; this is the life that chose me. And I had to get on with it.”

And get on with a musical life he has. He released his first album in 1999, and by 2002, he was a breakthrough artist in both Canada and Europe, winning the JUNO for Best New Solo Artist and for Best Video. He has per- formed in Massey Hall and the Olympia in Paris, with numerous chart-topping singles, often tinged with his unique sense of humour. His single, ‘Just a Dream,’ hit number one on the indie label Isadora Records in 2020. His music has won him legions of fans, and his releases are hugely popular. His music has been featured on a number of television shows. Yet he is also a performer who refuses to be pigeon-holed into any one musical genre. His songs have crossed the boundaries of pop rock, folk, country and glam rock: he has even released two Christmas albums.

He got into music at age 10, drumming along to some of his dad’s records. “From high school on, I think I was just waiting for my musical life to start. By the time I was 18, I’d put in 10,000 hours of practice. I continue to love that passionate energy that comes from music.” Workman admits that in the course of his career, he “got a little too much into the rock n’ roll life style,” and about three years ago “I put the hood up on myself and found new ways to approach life. But the creativity never went away.” With the abrupt stop to concerts and tours during COVID (“I wondered, is my job even a job any more?”), he eventually chose to regard the months of staying home as a time for re ection. He and his wife built a TV variety show, Hawksley Night in Canada, which aired monthly. “And I asked myself, how do I keep creating? How do I keep my soul in line? I refused to sit and stare at a wall.”

The ideas for music and songs just kept coming. He laughed that he is “a keen watcher of the absurdity of human life. Canadians especially seem very equipped to handle absurdity. After all, we live in a beautiful country – and it can kill you.” When Workman seeks themes and ideas for his songs, “I watch life unfold. People are always running toward or away from God, love, even ourselves. I no longer make ‘dark cynicism’ my way of life. I try to be the best version of myself and focus on what is good inside, because I be- lieve the creative spark comes internally. I’ve given up my boozy, bluesy old self for a new, clean, sober Hawksley.”