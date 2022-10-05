Obituary – Jerry Shaver

Peacefully at the Montfort Hospital after a brief battle with cancer on Monday, October 3, 2022. Jerry Shaver of Iroquois at the age of 69. Dearly beloved husband of Riki Shaver. Loving father of Mark (Rhonda) and Luke (Maggie). Dear brother of Barbara Edgley, Peggy Goodmurphy (Earl), William, Linda Timleck (Larry) and Morris. Loving grandfather of Ty, Hailey, and Kyla. Beloved son of the late Maurice and Effie Shaver. Predeceased by his brother Terry. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of Jerry’s life will take place at a later date. Donations to the OSPCA would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family. Online condolences may be made at www.marsdenmclaughlin.com.

