This week’s headlines in The Leader – October 5, 2022

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Full house for all candidates;
- South Dundas commemorates the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation;
- KBD Transportation sells to Anderson;
- Education workers’ strike vote;
- Rainbow Crosswalk delayed due to paint supply issue;
- North Dundas candidates meet;
- Editorial – Championing the news for 160 years;
- Lions lose close one to Cougars at home;
- Stellar St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage line-up;
- Festival of Small Halls at St. James Saturday;
- These stories and more, and the latest responses in our ‘Question of The Week’ feature to South Dundas council candidates.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday. Support local news this National Newspaper Week by buying a subscription to The Leader now. It’s only $35/year for The Leader delivered to your mailbox – Subscribe today!