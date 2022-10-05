This week’s headlines in The Leader – October 5, 2022

October 5, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Full house for all candidates;
  • South Dundas commemorates the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation;
  • KBD Transportation sells to Anderson;
  • Education workers’ strike vote;
  • Rainbow Crosswalk delayed due to paint supply issue;
  • North Dundas candidates meet;
  • Editorial – Championing the news for 160 years;
  • Lions lose close one to Cougars at home;
  • Stellar St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage line-up;
  • Festival of Small Halls at St. James Saturday;
  • These stories and more, and the latest responses in our ‘Question of The Week’ feature to South Dundas council candidates.

