Obituary – Bill Jarvis

Peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Bill Jarvis of Morrisburg, age 85. Loving husband of Dallas Jarvis (nee Hollister) for 64 years. Loving father of Nancy Baldwin of Morrisburg, Gary “Shack” Jarvis of Morrisburg and Jeff “Smiley” Jarvis (Verna) of Cornwall. Dear brother of Ruth Rice (late John) of Morrisburg, Ted Jarvis (Bonnie) of Morrisburg, Mary Malcomnson of Brockville, Donnie Jarvis of Morrisburg and Ann Dunn of Peterborough. Pop will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Shannon Cassell (Cody), Travis Baldwin (Kelly), Jason Denio (Erin), Kyle Jarvis (Jenn), Kyle Gallinger, Andrew “A.J.” Jarvis, Allan Hawkshaw (Angela) and his great-grandchildren Reavyn, Leila, Griffin, Fallon, Cambrie, Jaeger, Bridger, Calleigh and Kadence. Bill will be fondly remembered by Rondalyn. He was predeceased by his parents Harold and Nellie Jarvis, his sisters Margaret Hutt, Betty Perkins, Helen Bulbuc, Molly Davidson and his brothers George, Edmund, Hugh, John and Henry Jarvis. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Thursday from 7-9 p.m. and Friday, September 30th from 10 a.m. until time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Interment of cremated remains will be at St. Lawrence Valley Union Cemetery in Long Sault. Donations to the ALS Society or Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

