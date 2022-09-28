This week’s headlines in The Leader – September 28, 2022

September 28, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Consecutive rate increases are on tap;
  • Eight celebrated with South Dundas Awards of Excellence;
  • Iroquois Cenotaph project breaks ground;
  • Celebrating the season at Williamsburg Harvestfest;
  • Meeting over low water levels;
  • Two contend for South Stormont mayor’s chair;
  • Editorial – Iroquois needs a ‘main street’ too;
  • Cooper Brothers in concert;
  • Morrisburg Jr. Lions lose season opener in OT;
  • These stories and the latest responses in our ‘Question of The Week’ feature to South Dundas council candidates.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.

 

 

