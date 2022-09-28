This week’s headlines in The Leader – September 28, 2022

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Consecutive rate increases are on tap;
- Eight celebrated with South Dundas Awards of Excellence;
- Iroquois Cenotaph project breaks ground;
- Celebrating the season at Williamsburg Harvestfest;
- Meeting over low water levels;
- Two contend for South Stormont mayor’s chair;
- Editorial – Iroquois needs a ‘main street’ too;
- Cooper Brothers in concert;
- Morrisburg Jr. Lions lose season opener in OT;
- These stories and the latest responses in our ‘Question of The Week’ feature to South Dundas council candidates.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories online beginning Thursday.