McArthur Muscle Restoration and Performance grand opening

MORRISBURG – Local dignitaries were on hand September 12 to mark the grand opening of McArthur Muscle Restoration and Performance on County Road 2 in Morrisburg.

Owned by Chad and Tammy McArthur – who are from Limoges, ON – the business is located at the former location of Gary’s Automotive.

McArthur told The Leader that while the business does performance and restoration work, it is first and foremost a full service auto repair garage.

Already expansion plans are in place to increase the number of hoists in the garage to assist with the winter tire change-out season.