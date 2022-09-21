McArthur Muscle Restoration and Performance grand opening

September 21, 2022 Editor News
Pictured above (l-r) are McArthur Muscle Restoration and Performance employees Herbie Markell, Ben Wiltshire, and Sheri Fairbairn, owners Chad and Tammy McArthur, along with South Dundas Mayor Steven Byvelds and Councillor Donald W. Lewis at the company’s grand opening on September 12. (The Leader/Blancher photo)

MORRISBURG – Local dignitaries were on hand September 12 to mark the grand opening of McArthur Muscle Restoration and Performance on County Road 2 in Morrisburg.

Owned by Chad and Tammy McArthur – who are from Limoges, ON – the business is located at the former location of Gary’s Automotive.

McArthur told The Leader that while the business does performance and restoration work, it is first and foremost a full service auto repair garage.

Already expansion plans are in place to increase the number of hoists in the garage to assist with the winter tire change-out season.

