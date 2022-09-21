This week’s headlines in The Leader – September 21, 2022

September 21, 2022 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Just one all candidates opportunity;
  • Arrest connected to suspicious person call;
  • Local Terry Fox Run raises nearly $9,000 Sunday;
  • Apple Festival draws amazing crowds;
  • Over $162K in regional incentives funded;
  • Conversations with retiring SDG councillors;
  • Dissatisfaction discussed;
  • Editorial – Plan 2014 fails region;
  • Jr. Lions split pre-season home games;
  • Come Down from Up River – A heartwarming comedy;
  • These stories and much more – plus South Dundas council candidates answer our third ‘Question of the Week’.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

