Obituary – Jared Dawson

Tragically passed away in Toronto on Friday, September 9, 2022, Jared Dawson, formerly of Winchester, age 33. Beloved son of Karen Dawson (nee Moran) of Ottawa and Glenn Dawson (Denene) of Cadmus. Loving brother of Jonas Dawson of Toronto and Spencer Dawson (Mallorie) of Winchester. Cherished grandson of Carolyn Dawson of Inkerman. Jared will be fondly remembered by his aunts Barb Tait (Dave), Jennifer Row (Chris) and his uncles Chris Moran (Pam), Brian Moran (Joanne), Michael Moran (Brenda), Pat Moran and Andy Dawson (Debbie). Jared will be remembered with affection by many cousins, friends and loved ones.

Funeral Arrangements

A celebration of Jared’s life will be held at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Sunday, September 18th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society Lung Research fund in recognition of Jared’s aunt Barb’s courageous battle with lung cancer would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

