Obituary – Peter Brechbill

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital on Friday, July 1, 2022, Peter Brechbill of Morrisburg, age 83. Loving husband of Carole Brechbill (nee McVicker) for 59 years. Dear brother of Andrea Racicot (Gene) of Victoria and Michael Brechbill of Edmonton. Dear uncle of Garth, Greg and Paul Racicot of B.C., Pascha Macpherson and Liza Brechbill of Montreal. Peter will be fondly remembered by Jason and Natalie Bailey and their son, Peter’s namesake, Brechan Bailey. Peter was predeceased by his father Ralph in 1964 and his mother Alison in 1996.

Peter spent his young life in Nobel and Deep River, ON and moved to Toronto after he and Carole married in 1963. Their happiest times were the years they owned Shaynedoro Kennels (named after their first Golden Retriever) just outside Winchester. There they raised Golden Retrievers and also boarded all different breeds. During that time Peter became friends with Bill W whose friendship lead to many more friendships too numerous to name, but you all know who you are. Thank you for being such good friends with Pete. We’re sure he’ll find a way to stay in touch.

Funeral Arrangements

A private family service will be held at St. Lawrence Valley Union Cemetery in Long Sault. Donations to Winchester Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

